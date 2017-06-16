'Destiny 2' Release Date, Gameplay News: Elusive 60 FPS Framerate Finds Home in PC; Nvidia Offers Game Bundles

On the latest news about the online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game "Destiny 2," it has been revealed that the upcoming game will run best — at 60 frames per second — on PC. Meanwhile, it will also be bundled with several Nvidia graphics processing cards.

Facebook/DestinyTheGamePromotional image for "Destiny 2"

"Destiny 2" on PC at 60 fps

When developer Bungie announced that "Destiny 2" would be released on PC — a first for the franchise — it meant a lot to many gamers. People thought that since the game was going to be launched on PC, it would pave the way for it to have a higher game framerate even on consoles, especially considering that the world now has the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Unfortunately, Bungie earlier confirmed that "Destiny 2" will still be capped at 30 fps on PS4 Pro. Players then hoped for better news now that the Xbox One X has been unveiled. However, despite the more superior specs on the latter, the game will still be limited to the same framerate.

That decision might have been mostly Bungie's as Xbox's engineering lead Mark Ybarra once said on Twitter: "Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity."

The gaming world has already proven that when Bungie said "Destiny 2" on PC would get "meaningful features," they were not just getting anyone's hopes up. When Bungie released the gameplay preview for "Destiny 2" on PC this week, the video settings were seen to go as high as 4K resolution setting while running at 60 fps. Some report even said that PC port can play up to 144 fps.

Free "Destiny 2" with Nvidia Graphics Cards

Since the PC has been practically confirmed to be the best platform for "Destiny 2," Nvidia announced a limited-time promo for players who might be wanting to upgrade their rigs in time for the game's release.

According to Nvidia, "For a limited time, buy a select GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, system, or laptop, and get Destiny 2 at PC Launch and [Early] Access to the PC Beta!"

The promo is now available and will last until Tuesday, June 27. Redemption codes for the game's final release can be redeemed within 30 days from the time "Destiny 2" goes live on PC on Oct. 24.

"Destiny 2" beta is slated to launch sometime in August. On the other hand, it will be released earlier on consoles on Sept. 6.