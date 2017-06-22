Developer Says 'Forza Motorsport 7' Will Deliver 'Multi-Thousand Dollar PC' Worth of Performance on $499 Xbox One X

Developers of the upcoming racing video game "Forza Motorsport 7" expressed they are confident that the game will perform just as well in a $499-worth Xbox One X like it would on a "multi-thousand dollar PC."

Turn 10 Studios/Forza Motorsport 7A promotional image for "Forza Motorsport 7."

Recently, Eurogamer talked with Turn 10 Studios' Chris Tector who said: "Games - just in general - games at 4K, they're natively rendered, right? They're the cleanest, uncompressed pixels that you can see and they're rendering at 60 frames a second - and the really cool part is that we're doing this for console gamers now."

To make people appreciate what "uncompressed pixels" meant, Tector mentioned movie screenings for comparison. The developer said that even when a theater says a film will be shown in 4K, the pixels it delivers are "compressed and it's running at 24 frames a second." That is not the case with the 4K video games that can be played on consoles like Xbox One X.

Tector then added: "So rather than hoping you can afford a multi-thousand dollar PC that can achieve it, we're going to have people playing at console, native 4K, 60 frames a second. It's going to be awesome."

"Forza Motorsport 7" is one of the upcoming video games natively running at 4K and at 60 frames per second for the Xbox One X.

However, Game-Debate.com argued that the Xbox One X's selling point — the six-teraflop processor — can be achieved on a PC rig assembled for $700-$800. The news outlet also pointed out that "Forza Motorsport 7's" recommended system requirements will only need "mid-low budget" graphics processing units such as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon R9 380X from Advanced Micro Devices.

"Forza Motorsport 7" is the latest addition to the "Forza" franchise developed by Turn 10 Studios and published by Microsoft Studios. The game will be available on Windows PC and Xbox One consoles once it gets out in the market.

Upon release, developers promised to introduce as many as 700 vehicles including some Porsches. Players can also enjoy up to 200 configurations and 30 different tracks that feature various types of environment and terrain alongside the addition of a dynamic weather system across all game modes on "Forza Motorsport 7."

"Forza Motorsport 7" is slated to release on Tuesday, Oct. 3.