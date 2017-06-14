Donald Trump's Travel Ban Is Denied by 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

U.S. President Donald Trump suffered another blow when his travel ban was rejected by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last Monday.

Facebook/DonaldTrumpU.S. President Donald Trump on his visit to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

If imposed, the travel ban would automatically restrict people coming from six Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. These countries are Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The courts, however, seem to be undivided in their stance on the travel ban as yet again, an appeal made by the administration was trashed by the federal court of appeals.

This has been the second time that the Trump administration tried to seek legal means to lift the restraining order on the Executive Order 13780 and the second time they failed. Earlier on May 25, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia, sided with a previous ruling by a Maryland judge that had blocked the 90-day travel ban. The Fourth Circuit cited religious discrimination and intolerance as the basis for the ruling and used the Establishment Clause against the executive order.

Now, the Ninth Circuit, based in San Francisco, also rejected an appeal made by the Trump administration to lift a ruling made by a Hawaii federal judge that had also blocked the travel ban on people hailing from the six Muslim countries. According to the Ninth Circuit, which consists of a three-judge panel, the executive order signed by President Trump on March 6 violated immigration laws. However, they did not state whether religious discrimination had also been a basis for the ruling.

"The Immigration and Nationality Act ("INA") gives the President broad powers to control the entry of aliens and to take actions to protect the American public. But immigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show. The President's authority is subject to certain statutory and constitutional restraints," the judges said in their opinion, as reported by NBC.