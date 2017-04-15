'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 86 Spoilers, Plot: Will Goku Be Forced to Reveal the Truth About the Tournament to Android 17?

Goku continues to recruit strong fighters for Universe 7's representative team for the upcoming Tournament of Power. Will Goku be able to enlist Android 17's help in the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super"?

The official synopsis for the episode reveals that Android 17 will decline Goku's offer for a spot in Universe 7's team of strong warriors. But there's more than just the absence of actual camaraderie between him and Goku that makes 17 say no. And since he is now working as a wildlife conservation ranger, could there be a more immediate threat that keeps him from leaving his workplace?

The promo for the episode says as much as it shows 17 fighting off a couple of poachers targeting the animals that he has sworn to protect. But these earth-based poachers are nothing more than small-time criminals compared to what's about to drop in from outer space. Who's aboard the spaceship that interrupts Goku and 17's sparring match? Will fighting this obvious threat together be the key that convinces 17 to join Goku's team?

A Q&A article translated by Kanzenshuu from the May 2014 issue of "Dragon Ball Full Color" had series creator Akira Toriyama reveal that after the Cell arc, Android 17 went on to become an outstanding guard in the wildlife preserve area of a gigantic royal nature park. The job is an ideal one for him since he prefers to be on his own as opposed to teaming up with others.

He does his job so well that he takes in a high salary and is living an ideal life with his wife, a zoologist, and their three children, two of whom are adopted.

With so many great things going on in his life right now and given his preference to do things on his own, will Goku ever manage to convince 17 to join his team? And if push comes to shove, will he be forced to reveal the real consequence of losing in the Tournament of Power?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 86 airs on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.