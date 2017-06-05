'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 94 Spoilers: Frieza to Take On Gods of Destruction in Warm Up Match?!

With only one hour and thirty minutes left before the Tournament of Power commences, it seems that Universe 7 will be in dire straits when the other universes start making attempts to incapacitate them on the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of the villain Frieza from the action-adventure anime series “Dragon Ball Super.”

Goku has made a sound enough deal with Frieza in the previous episode and has since gone off to find a worthy present for Fortuneteller Baba in exchange for the latter reviving Frieza for 24 hours.

But apparently, it wasn't only Goku's own team who were against the return of a sly and strong villain like Frieza. The other universes competing in the Tournament have also caught wind of Goku recruiting a villain into his team and were not too pleased about it.

In the official synopsis released for the upcoming 94th episode titled "The Emperor of Evil Returns! A Reception of Mysterious Assassins?!" it is revealed that Sidra, the God of Destruction from Universe 9, will be plotting to sabotage Universe 7's chances of winning the Tournament of Power. The said god, who also holds a grudge against Universe 7, is believed to be planning to beat Frieza up so bad that the villainous alien will be unable to fight in the upcoming Tournament.

Aside from this, Universe 4's God of Destruction, Quitela, has also been planning to take Universe 7 down and has even been sending a spy to monitor Goku and crew's every move. Is Quitela also planning on attacking Goku's team in the upcoming episode?

The official trailer, seems to hint at this happening. Although the trailer does not actually show it, Goku's panicked voiceover telling Frieza to calm down and not kill "those guys" seems to tease an impending match happening outside of the Tournament of Power. Will Frieza choose to use this chance to prove to the Universe 7 Team that he can be trusted to do his part in the Tournament, or will his killer instincts naturally kick in and incite him to instead rob the other universes of their strongest fighters?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 94 airs on Sunday, June 11, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.