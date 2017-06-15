Duggar Family News: Jana Duggar Is Still Waiting for the Right One

TLC launched season 2C of "Counting On" last Monday featuring the marriage of Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, with longtime friend Austin Forsyth, 23. The wedding that kept fans guessing was held on May 26 in front of over 1,000 guests. It was kept under wraps to ensure exclusivity in the show.

Wikimedia Commons/Jim Bob DuggarThe Duggar Family.

The same episode also saw Joseph Duggar's proposal to Kendra Caldwell. It happened when Joy-Ann was about to throw the bouquet. But she didn't and instead handed it to Kendra. It was Joseph's cue to approach his girlfriend, show her the ring, and pop the question.

Now that the four adult Duggar girls have settled down, that leaves the eldest, Jana, as the only single Duggar daughter above the age of 11. Her status has become a topic of speculation in gossip magazines. But the 27-year-old insisted that she's single by choice.

The reason behind this is that she hasn't met the right one and not that there was a lack of choices. Jana had been linked to several men including "Bringing Up Bates" star Zach Bates, his brother Lawson, and family friend Jonathan Hartono. She was also rumored to have dated NFL star Tim Tebow.

Despite getting dozens of suitor requests, Jana said she's not the type who marries the first one who comes along. "There have been different guys who come along and ask, but they haven't been the right one. It's just one of those things," she said during a March 2016 episode of "Counting On."

Jana did admit finding it difficult to see her siblings move on in their lives, especially in those times when all the married sisters are getting together and she can't go along because she's not part of their group. She just takes comfort in the virtue of waiting which she said wasn't easy.

But she added that waiting for a relationship doesn't mean sitting and doing nothing. Jana is thankful she was taught by her mother the importance of filling their days with meaningful work and serving others. "I've found that when I'm having a hard or discouraging day, I try to look for ways to bless or serve someone else," she said. "And in turn it usually blesses and encourages me," Jana added.