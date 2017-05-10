'Edge of Tomorrow 2' News, Release Date: Director Reveals Sequel's Title; Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt to Reprise Roles

When "Edge of Tomorrow" starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt first came out in 2014, many viewers were surprisingly pleased with the film and its story. Now, fans will be happy to know that a sequel is being planned and it already has a title.

Facebook/EdgeofTomorrowMovie'Edge of Tomorrow 2' will be titled 'Live Die Repeat and Repeat.'

While speaking with Collider, Doug Liman, who directed "Edge of Tomorrow," revealed that the sequel will be titled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" and assured everyone that the film is definitely going to be made. It is worth noting that the first film carried the tagline, "Live. Die. Repeat."

"We have an amazing story! It's incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film," Liman said.

He adds: "Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we'll do it. But it's not an if, it's a when."

Cruise and Blunt both have other projects in the works right now, with the former attached to "Mission: Impossible 6" and the latter with "Mary Poppins Returns." Liman is likewise busy with "Justice League Dark." Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote the first film, is equally swamped as he is currently directing the sixth "Mission: Impossible" film.

However, Liman's words and confidence in the sequel are definitely comforting. It also does not come as a huge surprise that "Edge of Tomorrow" will receive a follow-up. After all, the first film did so well both critically and commercially.

On Rotten Tomatoes, "Edge of Tomorrow" currently holds a 91 percent fresh rating based on 287 reviews from critics. It has an equally impressive audience score at 90 percent. And, according to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $100,206,256 domestically and $270,335,000 in foreign countries, racking up a worldwide total of $370,541,256 against a budget of $178 million.

As for what fans can expect of the film, Liman teased that it will change the way sequels are perceived in the film industry. "It's gonna revolutionize how people make sequels," he said.

"Edge of Tomorrow 2" or "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" does not have a release date yet.