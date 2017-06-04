'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan to Have a Big Shift in Priorities?

Joan (Lucy Liu) and Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) relationship may be irreparable in the upcoming installment of "Elementary."

Facebook/ElementaryCBSSherlock and Joan need to mend their friendship in the next season of "Elementary."

According to spoilers, Joan is the only one who can help stop Sherlock's downward plunge to "madness." In last season's finale, he started seeing his dead mother.

Sherlock's absence in Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) memorial service angered Joan. They fought because she thought he was just being stubborn.

Executive producer Rob Doherty talked to TVLine about the clash. He hinted that something changed in the pair's dynamics which might have some huge repercussions on their connection.

"We're going to see a frost developing between the partners that we really haven't seen before. It's not that Sherlock is unaffected by Shinwell's death. It's that, as we will see, he is dealing with some surprises in his personal life. He's very distracted and isn't able to commit to this investigation the way he typically would. When you're distracted and you're keeping it to yourself, there's room for misinterpretation, and Joan will misunderstand some of his decisions," the EP said.

Joan believed that Sherlock did not attend the funeral out of spite. Shinwell betrayed them and Sherlock made no secret of the fact that he hated the other man for what he did. In the end, though, Joan realized what was happening. Speculations predict she will reach out to him as always, but there is also a chance that she will call it quits and leave.

It has been previously teased that Joan may return to her medical practice and will resign as a consultant. If this happens, it is a sign that her friendship with Sherlock will be terminated as well. Fans of the series are hoping, though, that he and Joan will be able to clear up the misunderstanding and salvage their friendship.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.