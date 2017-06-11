'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Morland to Return to Check Up on Sherlock?

Morland (John Noble) may return to New York to pay his disturbed son a visit in the upcoming installment of "Elementary."

It has been a while since fans of the CBS series last saw Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) father. Morland played a huge role in season 4, when he asked for the consultant's help because of the death threats he was receiving. At the time, he was being hunted by the cartel. Sherlock and Joan (Lucy Liu) helped him stay alive, and soon after, he took over Jamie Moriarty's (Natalie Dormer) organization.

In season 5, Noble had been dropped as a series regular. However, there is a huge chance he will come back in the new installment to check up on his own son.

According to spoilers, Sherlock's downward spiral will continue as he keeps on seeing his dead mother.

Joan is expected to assist Sherlock in his time of need. Their friendship took a hit after he failed to support his partner when Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis) died. Sherlock did not get to attend the ex-convict's memorial service because he was unwell but Joan earlier thought he was just being stubborn because Shinwell betrayed them and put their lives in danger.

If Morland decides to go to New York, he will have no choice but to contact Joan if he wants to see his son. Theirs was a tumultuous relationship from the start. Joan met Sherlock through Morland. He was the one who hired her to diagnose his addict of a child.

Meanwhile, executive producer Rob Doherty talked about their decision to kill off Ellis' character. According to him, Shinwell's death was vital to the kind of storyline they wanted to portray. Sherlock and Joan's relationship must be tested, and Shinwell was the element they needed to accomplish that.

"It's never easy to kill off a character you care about, especially when you have an actor who did as fantastic a job as Nelsan Ellis. But as I said, we always had a sense of the story and the best way to tell it. Ultimately, even though we cared a lot about the character and the actor, we still felt it was too important a part of the story we were telling to change," the EP said in an interview with TVLine.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.