'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Sherlock's Savior Is an Ex-Addict

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Sherlock has a new friend in the next season of "Elementary."

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) will find unexpected comfort from a former addict in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

According to Deadline, CBS has tapped "Dexter" alum Desmond Harrington to play an important role in the new installment. He will portray Michael, an ex-addict who crossed paths with Sherlock years ago when they were both attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Sherlock's words reportedly inspired Michael into changing his life for the better, and he is eager to return the favor.

Now that the consultant is facing a huge setback, Michael will try to support him in the best way he can. Viewers can expect to see Sherlock spend more time with the other man instead of Joan (Lucy Liu), whom he had an altercation with last season.

Sherlock and Joan's relationship is expected to be severely tested in the upcoming episodes. She had accused him of being too stubborn for not attending their friend's funeral, but Sherlock failed to tell Joan that he was worried about his health. Previously, the doctors told him of the possibility that he might have a brain tumor. Sherlock needs to tell Joan the truth, but certain circumstances may keep them away from each for some time.

According to spoilers, Joan will deal with the return of Julio "Halcon" Zelaya (Jon Huertas), the mobster whom she asked a favor from last installment. She had asked him to tamper with the pieces of evidence that would send Tyus Wilcox (Stephen Rider) behind bars. It was a decision she would come to regret soon enough, when the criminal starts reminding her of the debt she has to pay.

Executive producer Rob Doherty teased that Halcon will be a pain in the neck for Joan and she will not be able to shake him off that easily.

"On paper, it would appear Joan's business with Julio 'Halcon' Zelaya is concluded," the EP shared with Entertainment Weekly. "He gave her evidence that she was able to use to bring his sister's killer to justice, but Halcon may not see it the way Joan sees it. He may think she owes him a favor, not the other way around. Gang leaders are funny that way."

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.