'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Andre Struggles With New Challenges

Andre (Trai Byers) got what he wanted after it was announced that he would be the head of the company in "Empire." Will he still enjoy being boss while his whole family is in an uproar in the upcoming season?

Facebook/EmpireFOXAndre needs to man up in the upcoming season of "Empire."

The previous installment of the FOX series ended with a shocker. Lucious (Terrence Howard) was inside his car when it exploded. It was part of Andre's and Shyne's (Xzibit) plan to take down the elder Lyon.

Andre was distressed because he wanted to change his mind. Since Lucious promoted him as head of Empire, he was starting to believe that his father was not so bad after all.

During the final minutes of the episode, the fans saw Lucious conscious, but it still remains to be seen what his true condition is.

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken talked to Deadline about what to expect in the premiere.

"All you're to assume in that moment is that we're in the hospital room with the family on the day when Lucious regains consciousness for the first time and three months have gone by. Has Andre been running the company? Does anyone know anything about his role in the car bombing that injured Lucious? What's happened to each of the other sons? What did the Dubois' require of Hakeem in exchange for the baby? From those cliffhangers than we set up that are now three months in the past, we'll answer those questions as we go forward," the EP teased.

Andre knows that the moment Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) discovers that he is behind his father's near-death experience, she will disown him. In the past, he was prepared for everything. But after seeing how his parents, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) all contributed to help him achieve his dreams, he doesn't feel so sure.

Incidentally, Andre will have to be strong enough for all the Lyons, as spoilers claim Giuliana (Nia Long) and Charlotte (Eva Longoria) may return to get their revenge. The two power-hungry women are a force to reckon with, especially when they decide to team up to take down a common enemy.

"Empire" season 4 is expected to air this fall.