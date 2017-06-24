'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie Continues Spat With Lucious' Therapist

Demi Moore is confirmed to be returning for the upcoming season of "Empire." It looks like Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will have another rival for Lucious' (Terrence Howard) attention in the FOX series.

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken previously revealed that Moore's mysterious nurse character will indeed return in the new installment. According to her, she will be another love interest for Lucious, which means Cookie will definitely not be happy even if the catty Giuliana (Nia Long) is already out of the picture. The woman who will also attempt to take Lucious away from her is not the regular femme fatale. She is actually in charge of Lucious' well-being, a therapist who will supervise his progress after the terrible incident that almost took away his life.

"She's very important in this new season. We will see quite a bit of her in Season 4 as Lucious' private rehabilitation therapist. She's unconventional, but having taken on challenging situations like this before, she's also a psychologist. She's going to be in that triangular relationship with Lucious and Cookie, it's a whole new dynamic. It's not just another women who is a threat to the romantic relationship, it is somebody who has control over Lucious and importance to him in a way that nobody ever has and therefore threatens Cookie in a way that nobody ever has before," the EP teased in an interview with Deadline.

Cookie will have to keep an eye out on the beautiful nurse or she will risk losing Lucious. It has been previously revealed that he might have temporary amnesia as an effect of the explosion. If that is the case, he will likely not remember that he told Cookie he loved her during last season's finale. Being in the constant presence of the nurse may also change Lucious' feelings quick enough.

Meanwhile, Cookie will also be distracted with the investigation on who tried to kill her ex-husband. Spoilers predict that she will soon discover that her son Andre (Trai Byers) conspired with Shyne (Xzibit) to get revenge on the Empire head. Will she be able to forgive her son?

"Empire" season 4 will be returning on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT, on FOX.