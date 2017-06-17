'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie Discovers Andre's Secret

Andre (Trai Byers) will rue the day his mother finds out he is behind the blast that almost took Lucious' (Terrence Howard) life away in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Facebook/EmpireFOXAndre's secret will be exposed in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken hinted that trouble is coming pretty quickly for the Lyon family in the new installment.

In the previous finale, Lucious' car exploded according to Andre and Shyne's (Xzibit) plan. It was revealed that although Lucious was conscious, his injuries were too severe. Andre was guilty because at the last moment, he regretted putting his father's life in danger. Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is still unaware that her son is behind the attack. Once she discovers the truth, there is no telling what she will do to Andre.

"We brought the Lyons to a near-perfect moment. Of course there were some unresolved issues, but it was a moment when there was peace among the sons and Lucious and Cookie have finally found their way back to one another. But we can't leave it there, because that's not what Empire is all about. Empire is all about conflict, the unexpected and high drama. So the only reason we would come to a moment like that is to blow it up, literally or figuratively – which we did indeed," the EP teased in an interview with Deadline.

Andre is scared that Cookie will disown him. He finally got the CEO position he had always wanted in the company, and he got it thanks to his parents' support, as well as his brothers'. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) both helped him secure the seat and Andre was thankful. His journey as head of Empire is not going to be easy, though, and spoilers predict that he will struggle. The family has a lot of enemies, and Giuliana (Nia Long) and Charlotte (Eva Longoria) are even rumored to return and get their revenge. Andre may not be prepared for what is to come.

"Empire" season 4 is expected to air this fall.