'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Lucious' Old Friend to Collaborate With Cookie

Someone from Lucious past will return in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Variety reported that Forest Whitaker will be one of the guest stars in the FOX series' new installment. He will play the role of Uncle Eddie, "a charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker." Eddie has known Lucious for a long time. In fact, he was the one who gave Lucious his first radio airplay when the latter was still relatively unknown. With the Empire head still recuperating after the terrible explosion in last season's finale, Eddie will come to lift his morale.

Eddie will reportedly help in Lucious' rehabilitation. Ever grateful, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will ask him to produce a song to commemorate Empire Entertainment's 20th anniversary. Lucious' condition will not stop his family from celebrating this company milestone and having Eddie around is a bonus.

It has been teased that Lucious' may suffer from temporary amnesia in the new installment. He may not even recognize Cookie. In fact, Lucious is likely to fall in love with his rehabilitation therapist in his condition.

Demi Moore will return to reprise her role as the attractive nurse who will help Lucious get back on his feet. Spoilers indicate that her character will be a big thorn in Cookie's side. The therapist will have Lucious wrapped around her little finger and Cookie will not be able to do anything about it.

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken said that Lucious' condition will have a huge effect on his family.

"Whether or not his memory is permanently or just temporally impaired is certainly one of the questions we'd begin the new season with. Who is Lucious now? What is he dealing with? How has it affected him? How has it changed him? And how has does effect every member of his family depending what the answers to those questions are. That is a big part of our story in Season 4 and that is a real reset," the EP shared in a previous Deadline interview.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.