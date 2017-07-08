'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Who Is Cookie's Biggest Rival for Lucious' Love?

Facebook/EmpireFOX Cookie meets her match in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Lucious (Terrence Howard) will fall in love with his attractive rehabilitation therapist in the upcoming season of "Empire."

It was previously announced that Demi Moore and her mysterious nurse character will return in the new installment of the Fox series. Executive producer Ilene Chaiken said that Moore's character will be in charge of Lucious' therapy following the terrible explosion that almost took away his life. Things are going to be even more confusing for him and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), especially now that there is a chance he will forget his memories. It looks like Lucious will have amnesia, leaving Cookie as the only one who will remember his love confession in the previous finale.

"Whether or not his memory is permanently or just temporally impaired is certainly one of the questions we'd begin the new season with. Who is Lucious now? What is he dealing with? How has it affected him? How has it changed him? And how has does effect every member of his family depending what the answers to those questions are. That is a big part of our story in Season 4 and that is a real reset," the EP teased in an interview with Deadline.

With Lucious unable to remember that it is Cookie he loves, he will become enamored with his pretty nurse. Spoilers indicate that Moore's character is going to be one of Cookie's toughest contenders in the show. She knows exactly how to twirl Lucious around her little finger. Cookie will not be able to touch her, knowing that Lucious will believe everything the other woman will tell him. There is also no way that Cookie can get rid the nurse that easily, since the latter is important in her ex-husband's treatment. Cookie will do well to keep her distance from her rival and focus on investigating who is behind the attack against their family.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT, on FOX.