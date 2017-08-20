'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Lucious to Blow the Whistle on Leah?

Facebook/EmpireFOX Leah's crime will be exposed in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Lucious (Terrence Howard) will have to decide if he will tell what he knows about his mother, Leah (Leslie Uggams), in the upcoming season of "Empire."

Executive producer Ilene Chaiken recently revealed to Variety that the new installment will delve more on the Lyon family instead of their guest stars. She teased that Lucious might or might not be well enough to blow the whistle on Leah's crime. Last season, she killed his half brother, Tariq (Morocco Omari). Since Lucious seems to be suffering from temporary amnesia, it will probably be a while before he reveals the truth. Considering their terrible relationship, he will probably use that knowledge to make her life difficult.

"Given that Lucious has always had issues with his mother and is now having issues with his memory, the big question is going to be, 'What's the relationship between the two of them?'" Chaiken teased. "He's the only one who knows that she killed Tariq. Is he going to remember? Is he going to say anything?"

Meanwhile, a huge family drama is expected to take place in season 4. With Lucious seriously sick and unable to remember that he told Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) he loved her, frustration will rise as everyone tries to adjust to the sudden turn of events. Cookie will particularly suffer as she watches her man become enamored with another woman. It has been teased that Demi Moore will return to reprise her role as the nurse who will take care of Lucious while he is sick.

Elsewhere, the installment will see Empire's celebration for reaching its 20th year milestone. Spoilers reveal that Cookie will ask Lucious' Uncle Eddie (Forest Whitaker) to produce a song for the anniversary. He will also help in Lucious' rehabilitation.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.