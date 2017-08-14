'Euro Truck Simulator 2' DLC Release Date: 'Italia' Expansion Announced

(Photo: SCS Software) A screenshot from the "Euro Truck Simulator 2: Italia" DLC.

Italy will be the setting of the next downloadable content (DLC) for the hit vehicle simulation game, "Euro Truck Simulator 2."

SCS Software promises to provide its rendition of the European country complete with its "rich history and modern industry" in the upcoming "Italia" expansion.

The studio will also release a free update that will give "an extra layer of polish" to the Italian cities that are already featured in "Euro Truck Simulator 2."

SCS Software admitted that bringing Italy in all its glory in the game is a "challenging and demanding task," but they are charging into it with passion after falling "in love" with the region with all the diverse environments it offers including "tall mountains to the shores of the seas, from manicured farmland to wilder and more arid places."

We tried our best to depict the typical features of Italy from behind the wheel, like roads leading through the Apennines, where tunnels and bridges alternate with scenic vistas and curvy segments, opening the view to distant horizons. The geography and shape of Italy have also led to a relatively high concentration of cities and industries in the new DLC.

(Photo: SCS Software) Another screenshot from "Euro Truck Simulator 2: Italia."

A specific release date for the "Euro Truck Simulator 2: Italia" DLC is yet to be revealed, but SCS Software hopes to finish it in time for a launch "towards the end of the year."

The developer assures that its team is working diligently on the Italy expansion and is giving their "maximum effort" to put together an accurate depiction of Italy's unparalleled beauty.

A pricing for the "Euro Pack Truck Simulator 2: Italia" DLC has yet to be revealed although gamers can expect it to be priced like the previous expansions, which were around $18.99.

"Euro Pack Truck Simulator 2: Italia" is the fourth DLC to expand the map with new cities — the past releases are "Going East," "Scandinavia" and "Vive la France!"