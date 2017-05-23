'Fairy Tail' Chapter 537 Rumors: Mavis to Undo Ankhseram Curse on Zeref

The upcoming chapter 537 of "Fairy Tail" is expected to reveal the fate of Zeref after Natsu made him bite the dust in the recently released installment of the long-running and popular manga series.

Fairy Tail TVShown in the photo is the promotional image of the anime version of "Fairy Tail." Rumors claim that Mavis may undo the curse on Zeref in the upcoming chapter 537 of "Fairy Tail" in the manga.

As predicted earlier, Natsu and Zeref, indeed, unleashed their respective strongest powers in the recently released chapter 536 of "Fairy Tail." While Zeref had always been portrayed as the strongest wizard in the world of "Fairy Tail," the chapter ended with him lying on the ground after it turned out that Natsu's new techniques and flames were too hot for him to handle.

While it is apparent that Natsu has defeated his brother, he is not keen on killing him, though. Hence, it is now suspected that Mavis may reverse the Ankhseram Curse in the next installment of the series, and Zeref may finally be free from what kept him evil for the past 400 years.

Apart from possibly Mavis reversing Zeref's Ankhseram Curse, it is also speculated that "Fairy Tail" chapter 537 will reveal the fate of Anna Heartfilia and Ichiya who were inside Christina, the Pegasus Guild's ship, when it rammed Acnologia into the Ravines of Time.

To the uninitiated, the current chapter of the manga series features Jellal almost being crushed by Acnologia. Witnessing this, Erza thought of saving him, but before she could make her move, Christina started moving toward the direction of the black dragon and rammed it into the Ravines of Time. However, as Christina cannot operate without a pilot, it has been revealed that it was actually Ichiya who had been piloting the ship, and that Anna Heartfilia was also inside it. Hence, Acnologia, Anna Heartfilia, and Ichiya were all sucked into the Ravines of Time.

While it seems that Anna Heartfilia and Ichiya have perished, it is suspected that they may survive. After all, not much about the Ravines of Time is known, and the upcoming chapters may offer a twist and explanation on why the two mages survived, if they really did.

Will Mavis really undo the Ankhseram Curse on Zeref? Did Anna Heartfilia and Ichiya really survive the Ravines of Time?

Find out when "Fairy Tail" chapter 537 arrives in the coming days.