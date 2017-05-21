'Fairy Tail' Spoilers: Manga Series to End in 10 Chapters; Future Spin-Offs to Be Expected?

"Fairy Tail" may be on its final lap, but its imminent conclusion may not entirely be the end for the beloved action-fantasy manga series.

"Fairy Tail" is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2006.

It's been apparent for a while now that the popular manga series "Fairy Tail" is already on its final arc. The announcement made about it in February on the official website for the movie "Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry" only confirmed what fans have already known.

And now, the recently released chapter 536 has kicked off the countdown at 10 chapters before the final one rolls around. Titled "The Flame of the Dragon's Roar," the chapter featured the ultimate conclusion of Zeref and Natsu's battle and the seeming defeat of the Black Dragon Acnologia.

Natsu's fire magic was amplified by the strength of his emotions merging with the depth of his desire to protect his guild. Thus, Zeref was hit by the kind of burning magic that reached deep into his soul and ultimately incapacitated him. Elsewhere, Anna and Ichiya made the ultimate sacrifice of driving Acnologia right into the time lapse with what was left of the Christina. It was a bittersweet victory, but a victory nonetheless.

But could this really be the end of the Fairy Tail guild's problems? What is going to happen to Zeref now that he has had his first taste of defeat? What will become of Lucy after literally sacrificing her own life to rewrite the Book of E.N.D.? And is the threat of Acnologia really done and over with?

There are still 10 chapters left, so many things still need to be resolved. Will the impending final chapter really be the end?

Although Mashima has also expressed his desire to start a new series soon, a recent post on his Twitter account hinted that the creator himself may be far from being done with the universe he has created.

"Even though the original manga is ending, I don't think 'Fairy Tail' is done just yet. I have a lot of plans, so please look forward to them," Mashima's Tweet said, as translated by Anime News Network.

Is the manga artist planning a "Fairy Tail" spin-off? Mashima does not directly say, but fans are happy nonetheless to have something more to look forward to when it comes to Natsu and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild.