'Fantastic Beasts 2' News, Release Date: Production Underway as Cast Roster Takes Shape; Will Credence Be Back?

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' sequel.

Production on the sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" has already begun, and fans of the wizarding world are excited to see their favorite characters again.

Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, who helped capture Gellert Grindelwald at the end of the first film. Johnny Depp, who made a surprise appearance as Grindelwald, reprises his role as the evil wizard. Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol also return as Tina and Queenie Goldstein, respectively. Fans can also look forward to the muggle (or nomaj) Jacob, played by Dan Fogler.

The upcoming sequel will focus more on Grindelwald's relationship to a young Albus Dumbledore, who will be portrayed by Jude Law. Other new cast members include Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Ingvar Eggert Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Kevin Guthrie. Callum Turner plays Theseus, Newt's older brother.

Another returning character is Credence, played by Ezra Miller. It can be recalled that the first film saw him as a powerful, misunderstood force who was seemingly vanquished. It was later revealed that Credence had survived. Not a lot is known about the complex character, though many theories have emerged online linking him to Voldemort or even Severus Snape. One thing is for sure: Grindelwald already manipulated Credence once, and he may do it again.

"As he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause — elevating wizards above all non-magical beings," the logline revealed (via Deadline). "The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore."

Rounding out the cast is Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange. Leta is a figure from Newt's past who is presumed to be related to Bellatrix Lestrange, a notable villain from the "Harry Potter" franchise. She also appeared briefly in a photo displayed in the magical space hidden inside Newt's suitcase.

Warner Bros. previously put out an open casting call for teenage versions of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore and a character named Sebastian.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018. An official title has yet to be announced.