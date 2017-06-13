'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' Cast News: Warner Bros. Pictures Holds Open Casting Call

Warner Bros. Pictures is on the hunt for five young actors to play teen-aged versions of key characters in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sequel.

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLYEddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' sequel.

According to the announcement posted on Pottermore, interested candidates need no prior acting experience to apply. Three actors aged 13 to 16 are being scouted to play young versions of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange and a mystery character named Sebastian. The studio is also searching for two actors aged 16 to 18 to play young versions of Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.

Casting these roles suggest that the upcoming sequel will explore these characters' backgrounds more prominently. It is already known that Gellert Grindelwald will be played by Johnny Depp after he made a surprise appearance as the character at the end of the first film. Albus Dumbledore, on the other hand, will be played by Jude Law.

Eddie Redmayne is set to reprise his role as Newt Scamander, while Zoe Kravitz is expected to return as Leta Lestrange. It can be recalled that Leta only made a brief cameo in the first film, appearing in a photograph. It was clear that Newt and Leta had a special relationship, though he refused to expound on it more. Fans will also meet Newt's brother in the yet-untitled sequel. He will be played by Callum Turner.

The "Harry Potter" franchise is no stranger to open casting calls, having previously found actors the same way in prior films. However, applicants must possess a U.K., Irish or EU passport in order to pass. Filming will take place between August and November this year.

J.K. Rowling, who has shared many things with her fans through Twitter, took to the social media website in late May to confirm that the script for the upcoming sequel had already been completed. However, she refrained from revealing any spoilers.

Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN. https://t.co/PzpjjL0OiR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 28, 2017

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is slated to premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.