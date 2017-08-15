'Far Cry 5' Gameplay, Update: More of Boomer's Badass Tricks Showcased

(Photo: Ubisoft Massive) A screenshot from "Far Cry 5."

Players would really want the animal companion Boomer by their side when they explore Montana in the first-person shooter action-adventure "Far Cry 5."

This is what PC Gamer discovered after playing a demo of the upcoming game. For starters, it turns out that fire will be no match for the superhero dog.

Boomer will survive being set ablaze in "Far Cry 5." He would travel around a burning airfield as he would in a totally safe, fireless park.

The repair tool in the game also allows players to set someone on fire including Boomer. However, unlike the unfortunate cultists, who end up dead, the pooch will bark around for a while and will come out unscathed when the fire goes out.

Boomer will act as if nothing happened and will continue on to be the best fire-resistant sidekick anyone could ask for in "Far Cry 5."

What is unclear this time is whether the fire will spread to a human he is instructed to attack. It was discovered, however, that apart from flame, a wolf will be another thing that players won't see in Boomer's weakness list.

In "Far Cry 5," when directed to a wolf, the dog will not attack it. Instead, they will start a bark off that will end with the wolf without any ounce of its ferocity (it seems to have all been transferred to Boomer) and running for its life.

Boomer is definitely a fearless mutt who will not think twice in dealing with whichever its owner marks him to attack. It will be interesting to see just how much more he can do in "Far Cry 5."

Fans will have to make do with demos and gameplay videos though because "Far Cry 5" will not see the light of day until Feb. 27 next year. The title will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.