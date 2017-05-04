'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 News: Promo Clip Features Violence, Action

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 is only a month away, and AMC has released a new promo clip in preparation for its premiere. By the looks of it, the upcoming season is going to have tons of blood and a whole lot of violence.

Facebook/FearTWD'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 premieres June 4 on AMC.

The 30-second teaser was exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly and features a glimpse at what the characters have to go through in the new season. It is clear that civilized talk has been thrown out the window, as the survivors are determined to stay alive no matter what.

Madison (Kim Dickens) can be seen going all-out, even going so far as to stab a person right in the head. Strand (Colman Domingo), on the other hand, seems to be in hot water as he is dangled from a bridge. People have definitely been thrown over that bridge, as one scene shows.

The excitement is undoubtedly at a high, especially after the events of the season 2 finale. Travis (Cliff Curtis) mourned the death of Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie) and took out his anger on his son's murderers. Always known for being a pacifist, Travis went through a change in the last few episodes of season 2, and fans can expect to see him rather unhinged from here on out.

Season 3 will also introduce some new characters. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum Emma Caulfield and "Teen Wolf" actor Daniel Sharman have been tapped to play key roles in the new season. Sharman will be portraying charismatic yet cruel Troy, while Caulfield's role has yet to be disclosed.

Fans need not worry about the future of "Fear the Walking Dead," as AMC has already renewed the series for a fourth season. This means writers have more room to explore possible storylines without being pressured to close them before season 3 ends. However, showrunner Dave Erickson will be departing the series after the third season, with Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg set to take over.

