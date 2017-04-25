'Feud' Season 2 News, Release Date: Story to Begin With Royal Divorce; Casting Underway

The first season of "Feud," which focused on the long-term rivalry between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange), has already concluded. However, fans will be delighted to know that work on the second season is currently underway.

REUTERS/IAN WALDIEThe second season of 'Feud' will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The upcoming second season of the FX anthology series will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship, particularly their marriage and divorce. However, it looks like co-creator Ryan Murphy does not plan on depicting the couple's happier times, as it has been revealed that season 2 will start with the royal couple already separating.

"Charles and Diana's story literally begins with filing the divorce papers," Murphy said at a recent Emmy event (via Deadline). "It's about that pain of the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death."

Casting for the second season is already ongoing, and it has been said that many people have expressed their desire for the roles. For Murphy, the decision of casting an unknown or an established star has not really been set in stone. "I'm open to both. I don't know where we're going to land," he told Entertainment Weekly.

He also revealed to the media publication that season 2 is "going to be super juicy." He is currently writing it with Jon Robin Baitz and Ned Martel.

And even though the roles of Charles and Diana have not yet been cast, Murphy is sure that Sarandon and Lange will have roles in the new season. Both actresses are also set to remain as producers.

FX has also renewed the series for a third cycle, and season 1 co-showrunner Tim Minear has revealed that they may have already decided on the concept. Minear will not be involved in the development of season 2, though.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the future of "Feud," however, FX has yet to announce a release date for season 2.