'FIFA 18' Gameplay News: Story Mode Continues Featuring James Harden, Cristiano Ronaldo and More Sports Stars

EA Sport "FIFA 18's" story mode will feature many popular athletes in and out of the football scene.

The latest trailer for "FIFA 18" focuses on the continuation of the events in its story mode. However, the surprising bits include the appearance of sports superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Houston Rockets' James Harden, and more.

"FIFA 18" is this year's take on Electronic Arts' famous sports simulation video game based on real events in the FIFA football league.

This year, fans of the franchise will experience another campaign in the game's story mode focusing on the continuation of Alex Hunter's narrative. Based on the events shown in the trailer, Alex will face tough decisions on transferring to a new team.

In a press conference, Alex appeared to be addressing team transfer news by saying: "I just wanna play football, win trophies and that's all what I try and do wherever I play."

Meanwhile, the latest trailer for "FIFA 18" also revealed that the game's "The Journey" story mode will feature cameos from other world-renowned athletes in and out of the football scene.

When Alex has some free time out of his hectic schedule, the trailer showed he will be attending parties and events where other popular athletes are also present, such as NBA star Harden and retired football player Thierry Henry.

In a team huddle inside the locker room, he was also seen standing beside the French footballer Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, in another scene, Alex was on the same team as Thomas Müller.

The following scene then showed Alex asking Ronaldo if he wants to swap team shirts after the game. The latter answered: "I will see what I can do."

The trailer also depicted Alex interacting with LA Galaxy footballer Gyasi Zardes, who gave him a piece of advice: "Don't be getting too dazzled by those Hollywood lights."

According to the trailer, the story mode will also feature other athletes including Dele and Rio Ferdinand.

"FIFA 18" will be released on major gaming platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. However, the Switch version of the game will lack "The Journey" mode.

"FIFA 18" will be out on Sept. 29.