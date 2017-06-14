'FIFA 18' on Nintendo Switch Gameplay News: Comes With Ultimate Team But Lacks Story Mode

"FIFA 18" for the Nintendo Switch will feature the Ultimate Team game mode but not the story mode known as The Journey.

EAPromotional photo for "FIFA 18" on Nintendo Switch.

Before the hybrid portable console Nintendo Switch hit the market, Electronic Arts had teased that some of their big titles would be landing on the said platform, with "FIFA 18" being one of them. However, there were several limitations in bringing "FIFA 18" to the Nintendo Switch, and this obliged them to skip on some features for this version of the game.

In a press release, EA teased: "This new edition brings the modes fans know and love, including FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Kick Off and Local Seasons ... Ultimate Team fans will get to participate in beloved features like Squad Building Challenges, Online and Offline Seasons, Tournaments, and Draft."

While the campaign, The Journey, will not be available on Nintendo Switch's "FIFA 18," EA promised, "Players will enjoy live campaigns connected to the narrative of the football season, the Transfer Market, and more Ultimate Team features that will be revealed very soon."

The FIFA Ultimate Team game mode has been one of the biggest features on FIFA titles for several years now. It is where the players can create their own football teams composed of the best real-life players.

Players can also pitch the teams they built against other franchises created by players through the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. These teams also enter gaming seasons where the best performing crews take home the prize. Luckily, Nintendo Switch players will not miss out on it.

On the other hand, The Journey mode was one of the newest features on FIFA. It was first introduced on "FIFA 17" where players needed to follow the story of rising star Alex Hunter in the Premier League. Players of "FIFA 17" assumed the character of Alex and had the freedom to choose among Premier League teams and the playing positions they would focus on.

While "FIFA 18" on Nintendo Switch lacks the famed The Journey campaign and will not play on Frostbite engine, EA is positive that this port will still become a hit and said: "The game takes advantage of the console's unique portability, allowing players to enjoy the game in docked, handheld or tabletop mode, and utilizing local multiplayer connection for Local Seasons."

"FIFA 18" on Nintendo Switch will be available on Sept. 29.