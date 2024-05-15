Home News Dennis Quaid hosts new series exploring 'Holy Marvels' like Noah's Ark, Jesus' crown of thorns

Dennis Quaid is hosting a new nonfiction series on the History Channel examining the facts behind some of history's greatest "holy marvels," including the Ark of the Covenant, Noah's Ark, Jesus' crown of thorns and more.

Premiering June 3 at 10 p.m., "Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid" explores some of the most sacred and holy relics in history. From the Ark of the Covenant to the Philosopher's Stone, the 70-year-old actor takes viewers on a journey through the fascinating stories behind these objects of faith, immortality and divine intervention. The eight-episode series is hosted, narrated and executive produced by Quaid,

"I was drawn to this project not just because of its intriguing concept but also the way it deeply connects the universal human experience of faith and belief systems," said Quaid. "This series is a unique opportunity for me to reinvest my religious interests and investigate the rich history of these holy marvels and the importance they hold for people around the globe."

The series, produced by the A+E Factual Studios group, combines immersive storytelling with recreations, archival footage and expert interviews. Viewers will gain insights from historians, authors and professors of archeology and religious studies who shed light on the impact of these revered objects across various cultures and religions.

Quaid, an Emmy-nominated actor, hopes to illuminate these objects' profound cultural and spiritual significance with the new series.

"It's been said that seeing is believing," the actor said in a promo for the series. "So it makes sense that when some of life's biggest questions are believed to have left behind physical clues, we want to go see for ourselves. Noah's Ark, the Holy Grail, the Ark of the Covenant, join me as we explore the facts behind some of history's greatest leaps of faith."

Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for The History Channel, said Quaid brings "a unique combination of passion for the material and storytelling to the series."

"His connection to the subject matter adds a layer of depth and intrigue to these thought-provoking narratives of diverse spiritual practices and captivating religious experiences that will resonate with viewers," he said.

Quaid recently released a gospel album, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners. He also starred in the inspirational sports drama "The Long Game."

Later this year, Quaid will appear in "Reagan," the first full-length feature on the 40th president of the United States.

The actor, who has been open about his own path to redemption, previously told CP he's seeing a "hunger" for positive and uplifting content.

"I've been actually kind of surprised by that," he said. "Hollywood doesn't understand their audience anymore. People want to go to the movies to feel things and can't just discount the spirit, and people hunger for that. And so these stories are really getting a lot of traction these days."

"I think there's a spiritual awakening actually going on in our country right now," he said. "There's been a lot of turmoil, and that's what spiritual awakenings look like because of what it takes to get there. I think we're right at the beginning of it."

The actor also told CP he's read the Bible four times and has learned something new about himself and God each time.

Quaid said he has a particular affinity for the Book of Ecclesiastes, attributed to Solomon, specifically the author's profound contemplations on the nature of life, mortality and the pursuit of meaning.

In the New Testament, he profoundly connects with the Gospel of John, valuing its portrayal of Jesus Christ and the foundational Christian concept of "the Word."

"I think John brings together physics and the Spirit and explains it in a timeless way," Quaid said. "He points to a bigger truth that we have no words for."

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of "Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid" below: