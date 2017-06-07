'FIFA 2018' Release Date, Latest News: Two Different Versions of Game Will Arrive on Nintendo Switch?

Most of the gaming and footballing community are excited for FIFA 2018 to arrive on consoles. Although it is expected to be one of the biggest titles to come to the Nintendo Switch, some reports point out that gamers might find a different version of the game on the hybrid console.



Facebook/easportsfifaA promotional photo of EA Sports' video game "FIFA 17."

According to reports, game developers Activision and Bethesda will announce new titles at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 in Los Angeles this month.

At the moment, though, Electronic Arts is still keeping mum about what FIFA 2018's Switch version has to offer to gamers but it is said that it will be a downgraded one and will not be using the Frostbite game engine.

The gaming company also recently issued a statement about the game, particularly in relation to the Nintendo Switch.

"If you're at the park, at your friend's house, or on vacation, you can always stay connected to the biggest matches. You'll be able to get on the pitch with your favorite players and teams from the world's best leagues in iconic stadiums from around the world... all with the unmatched authenticity and depth that FIFA is known for," said EA.

EA has yet to share the details about the two different versions of the game, but it did confirm in a recent press release that FIFA 18 and EA SPORTS FIFA were both coming to the Nintendo Switch.

As to when FIFA 2018 will be released, it was recently announced that the game will be arriving on Sept. 29 for the other consoles. This came as no surprise to some since FIFA's biggest rival, Pro Evolution Soccer, is launching on Sept. 14, while FIFA 2017 debuted Sept. 29 last year.

With regard to FIFA 2018's cover, there were also previous speculations that Paul Pogba of the Manchester United would replace the current cover star, Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus. However, it was recently confirmed that high-profile footballer Cristiano Ronaldo would grace FIFA's cover this year.

FIFA 2018 will have three editions--the Standard Edition, Ronaldo Edition and Icon Edition which will cost $60, $80 and $100, respectively.