From 'bare minimum' to 'alarming': 7 reactions to Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Later today President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year. | Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Advocates and figures on both sides of the aisle have reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision Thursday that pro-life doctors don't have standing to challenge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval and loosened regulation of the abortion drug mifepristone.

The ruling comes less than two years after the high court determined in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

The Dobbs decision, which overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, is credited with bringing the issue of abortion back to the forefront of American politics.

While pro-lifers hoped the Supreme Court would build on the momentum from Dobbs by invalidating the FDA’s actions that have led to increased usage of chemical abortion, such an outcome did not materialize. 

The following pages highlight seven reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

