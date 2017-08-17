'Final Fantasy XV' Prompto VR Will Not Happen, Says Lead Designer

Facebook/ffxv 'Final Fantasy XV' Prompto VR will not be released.

"Final Fantasy XV" players have been patiently waiting for any news regarding the arrival date of the Prompto VR. However, it has been recently revealed that the experience will not be publicly released.

This much was confirmed by "Final Fantasy XV" lead designer Wan Hazmer at the PlayStation Experience 2017 South East Asia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hazmer revealed that the Prompto VR was only designed to be a showcase in order to demonstrate the PlayStation VR.

"The Prompto Shooting game was actually a showcase back then," Hazmer said (via Sirus Gaming). "It was just to showcase the power of the VR – but we have Monster of the Deep! Can you imagine having a Prompto DLC and also having a Prompto VR. Right? We want to offer something very different for every single entry of 'Final Fantasy XV.'"

The Prompto VR was first showcased at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2016. PlayStation released a trailer for the game and the VR experience last year. The VR trailer featured a first-person point of view as fights took place.

Fans who were looking forward to the Prompto VR are undoubtedly disappointed, but "Final Fantasy XV" already has a lot of good extra content available and more to come. Besides, fans can still get their VR fill with "Monster of the Deep," an upcoming fishing spin-off from Square Enix.

For those who are unaware, "Monster of the Deep" is a title separate from "Final Fantasy XV," which means players can purchase and play it without being required to have the latter installed. The game allows players to hang out with the four main characters and fish around various locations.

Meanwhile, "Final Fantasy XV" players can still take part in the Summer of Eos update that sees the return of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival. The in-game event will end in late September.

"Monster of the Deep" will be released later this year.

Watch the Prompto VR trailer below: