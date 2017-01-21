From Business Tycoon to President: Life of Donald Trump in Pictures

Donald Trump epitomized the American dream when he, a man with no political experience, was elected to the nation's most powerful office last year.

At the U.S. Capitol on Friday January 20, Donald Trump was officially sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. Arguably the most contentious American presidential appointment ever, Mr. Trump's transitions, from a rich kid to business tycoon to celebrity and finally to the President of the United States, are worth looking at. Here's a brief detail of President Trump's life from his early business days to his ascension to the White House in pictures.

1. Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in New York City. He was the fourth of five children born to Frederick Christ "Fred" Trump and Mary Anne Trump. Described as a "rough fellow" by his father, Donald Trump was sent to the New York Military Academy (NYMA) in order to gain discipline and complete high school. After graduating from NYMA as a decorated cadet and athlete, Trump avoided the Vietnam War raft by four student deferments and a questionable medical disqualification.