'Frozen 2' Rumors: Anna to Be Brainwashed into Turning Against Elsa

Long before the announcement of the release date of "Frozen 2," there have already been a lot of rumors attached to how its story may possibly pan out. While there are many fan theories and speculations about the upcoming movie sequel, one that has persisted for a long time is the one claiming it will feature Anna as the villain.

Facebook/FrozenRumors claiming that Anna will be the villain in "Frozen 2" have persisted.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most-anticipated movies ever. When it was announced back in 2015 that the 2013 animated blockbuster will have a sequel, rumors about it have surfaced left and right. However, among the plot rumors attached to "Frozen 2," one that has refused to die down is the one saying that Anna will be the upcoming sequel's antagonist as she, supposedly, will discover that she possesses a power that can counter that of her sister's, Elsa's ice power.

According to persistent rumors, "Frozen 2" will feature Anna discovering she has the power of fire. While having the said power does not automatically make her a villain, it is said that somebody will brainwash her to turn against Elsa and convince her that she is more deserving of the throne of Arendelle. Allegedly, the throne will be the bone of contention between the two sisters as they unleash their respective powers.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that "Frozen 2" will shed light on the mystery that came with the first "Frozen" movie. Because of this, many now believe that the upcoming sequel will reveal how Elsa got her ice powers. Nonetheless, it is also suspected that "Frozen 2" will reveal that Anna possesses fire power all along, and that she will finally discover this in the upcoming animated movie sequel.

"We're working hard on it. We're in the development writing process and are very excited by it. Like all movies, it will evolve. ... Now that we've been involved in it for a while, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," producer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly earlier.

Does Anna really possess fire power? Will she finally discover this in "Frozen 2?" Will she use it to thaw Elsa's ice power?

Find out when "Frozen 2" hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.