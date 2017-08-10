Game Developer of 'Borderlands' Announces 'Project 1v1'

Gearbox Software official website “Borderlands” and “Borderlands 2” from Gearbox Software

Known for giving the community the experience that the "Borderlands" series has to offer, Gearbox Software has announced a new shooter game, temporarily titled "Project 1v1." Although some fans may have predicted that the game developers will release another first-person shooter video game, not many suspected the twist that Gearbox Software revealed in its announcement.

According to reports, "Project 1v1" is a first-person shooter game that integrates a strategical gameplay made through collectible cards. There is not a lot of information on the new game title from Gearbox Software, and the developers seem to be determined to keep it that way until its official unveiling.

Aside from the vague introduction of the new and upcoming game title from the developers, Gearbox Software also announced that there will be a closed beta test sometime this summer. The sign-ups are already open, and fans are encouraged to do it early, especially for those who loved the "Borderlands" series. The test will have three modes. The first is Ranked, which is where players are going to be shuffled in a randomized system that will give them an opponent of the same ranking. Winners will receive experience and new cards. The second is Challenged, where gamers can play against their friends in unranked matches. Finally, the Arena mode is where players enter a pit to fight against the champion in an attempt to take the crown.

There is not a lot to go on about "Project 1v1," but fans are expecting to hear more details and information just before the closed beta test. In the meantime, to get a general feel of what Gearbox Software is capable of, fans can go ahead and make use of the experience that the "Borderlands" series has to offer. Although it might not have the card game twist, it is bound to be an excellent training ground for shooting.