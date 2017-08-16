'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers: Jon Fights the Undead and Runs for His Life

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

The upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will see Jon (Kit Harington) and his group braving the dangerous unknown in order to capture a wight.

The preview clip, captioned "Death Is the Enemy," for the new episode teases a lot of suspense for Jon and his team. The previous episode saw him, along with Jorah (Iain Glen), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) setting out beyond the Wall in order to retrieve a wight.

"Death is the enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins," Beric says in a voiceover. "And we still need to fight him."

With only seven people against an army of undead, it remains to be seen if everyone will get out of this alive. One scene featured Jon being taken aback by the sheer volume of wights coming at them. Another scene saw the seven men wielding their respective weapons as they band together and prepare for the oncoming threat.

The trailer also teased of a fight ensuing, with the seven men hacking and slashing at the Night King's army. Beric's flaming sword is glimpsed once again, but it is unknown if their skills will be enough. Towards the end of the preview, Jon and Tormund can be seen running away and gasping for breath.

Meanwhile, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) looked to be contemplating something with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) at Dragonstone. In Winterfell, Arya (Maisie Williams) asks someone what they are afraid of.

It is certainly getting more exciting and interesting. With only two episodes left in the season, fans are wondering how this will all end. Cersei (Lena Headey) has agreed to meet with Daenerys and Jon about their cause against the White Walkers. The Queen also informed her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who was saved by Bronn (Jerome Flynn) once again, that she is with child.

But the revelation of perhaps the most important detail took place at the Citadel. While going through High Septon Maynard's record book, Gilly (Hannah Murray) read that Maynard performed an annulment on Rhaegar's marriage and subsequently married him to someone else. This means that Jon is actually a legitimate Targaryen. But because Sam (John Bradley) was too distracted by his frustrations, he did not give it a second thought.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.