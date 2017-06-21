'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Next Season to Showcase Different Sides of Euron Greyjoy; No Advance Viewing for TV Critics

When "Game of Thrones" returns next month for its seventh season, viewers are going to see new sides to a new villain who aims to outdo what every other villain in the series has ever done.

Facebook/GameofThronesA promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

In the July issue of Empire Magazine, "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy, the younger brother of the late King Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide), talked about how his character will shine as a villain next season.

As reported on Digital Spy, he told the magazine: "The psychos I've encountered have so many different sides to them, so each scene I've done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. 'This scene I want to be charming.' 'This scene I wanna be a molester.' 'This scene I wanna kill someone.'"

Being hungry for power, it looks like Euron is going to outdo the show's past villains, especially when the actor said: "After this season, Ramsay's gonna look like a little kid."

It can be recalled that Ramsay Bolton, played by Iwan Rheon, died last season when he was devoured by his own ravenous dogs. But before that, he was one of the show's most hated villains, being the one who captured and tortured Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and became the cruel husband of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

But, of course, Asbæk's Euron Greyjoy will only be one of the many adversaries in the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones," considering that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is still alive and that the White Walkers are coming as winter has finally arrived.

In other news, Entertainment Weekly has reported that there will be no advance "Game of Thrones" season 7 viewing for TV critics. Unlike other networks that allow critics to review new seasons before they are aired, HBO will not be giving the press early access to the season 7 episodes.

This is to prevent episodes from being leaked, seeing as this kind of incident already happened a couple of years ago when the first four episodes of season 5, which were sent to the press, had been released illegally ahead of the premiere.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.