'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Does Lane Know Rory's Secret?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Rory's story is left hanging in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Lane (Keiko Agena) may be the silent spectator who knows the identity of the father of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby in the second part of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," if it ever happens.

Amidst rumors that Netflix and the Palladinos have decided not to push through with the second part of the revival, fans of the series are still hoping that Rory and Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) story will continue. The cliffhanger at the end of the four-part event is begging to be answered, where Rory told her mother that she was pregnant but did not reveal who the father of the baby was. Although it looked like Rory kept the secret to herself, speculations are rife that her childhood friend, Lane, may know who he is.

The two girls' friendship dates back to when they were still children running around the streets of Stars Hollow. Lane found a confidante in the Gilmore child, someone who understood how it was like to have a mother as strict as Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda). The former was also there when Rory first fell in love with Dean (Jared Padalecki) and was one of the first to notice that her best friend was attracted to Jess (Milo Ventimiglia).

It makes sense that amidst the confused thoughts running inside Rory's head, she will reach out to Lane to spill her secret. Married and with children, Lane is the perfect person to answer most of Rory's questions about pregnancy. The fact that they know each other inside and out will make the confession easy for her. Rory looked at ease when she was telling Lorelai about the baby. Is it because she knows someone out there has her back no matter what happens?

Meanwhile, "Gilmore Girls'" fans are getting excited over this year's fan festival. The event is set to happen in Kent, Connecticut, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22. Agena and Kuroda sent an invite via Instagram that stated that both of them would be there to meet the attendees. Last year, Agena also graced the festival, together with Rose Abdoo (who played Gypsy), Liz Torres (who played Miss Patty), and Jackson Douglas (who played Jackson).