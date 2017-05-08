'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Emily and Mitchum Face Off

There is going to be one epic fight between the Gilmores and the Huntzbergers in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Facebook/GilmoreGirlsThere may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Fans are crossing their fingers that more episodes will be approved for the series after the four-part event ended with a huge cliffhanger. Rory (Alexis Bledel) is pregnant and the identity of the baby's father remains a mystery. Theories claim it was Logan (Matt Czuchry), since he was the one she was having an affair with before her big reveal. He was her college sweetheart but they split up when she rejected his marriage proposal the day she graduated from Yale.

If Rory and Logan decide to get married, spoilers predict that his father, Mitchum (Gregg Henry), will not sit quietly in the corner and let it happen. He has made no secret of the fact that a Gilmore is not worthy enough to marry a Huntzberger. When Logan and Rory started dating, he was thoroughly against it. He also crushed her dreams of becoming a journalist when his son tried to use the family connection to make the road easier for her.

Mitchum should be wary if he will continue to belittle Rory and her family. Emily (Kelly Bishop) will not take that lying down, considering that temper of hers. Even without her husband, Richard (Edward Herrmann), the Gilmore matriarch is a force to reckon with. If there is something she is truly proud of, it is how her granddaughter grew up to be a strong and passionate woman who knows how to go after what she wants. For Emily, Rory is the second version of her Lorelai (Lauren Graham), perhaps even better.

In a November panel interview (via Vanity Fair), Bishop talked about the bitchy character she played in the show and how she could not understand why the fans liked her. In the event that Rory will find herself defeated and sad because of Logan's family, she knows her feisty grandfather has got her back.

"I've always enjoyed playing what I call the nasty, rich women. Because I can't stand them. I try to make them as awful as possible," Bishop said.

When asked about her character, she added, "She is funny . . . if you don't have to live with her."