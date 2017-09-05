'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Emily and Mitchum Go Head to Head

Facebook/GilmoreGirls There may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Emily (Kelly Bishop) will not let Mitchum (Gregg Henry) walk all over Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

While Netflix and the showrunners have yet to update the fans on its decision whether to continue the sitcom or not, many are still keeping their fingers crossed that it will happen.

The four-part revival ended with a cliffhanger, the "famous last four words" from Rory as she told her mother that she was pregnant. Emily's reaction to the news remains a mystery. As Rory's grandmother, she will surely have a strong response to the shocking announcement. Spoilers revealed that she will end up supporting her granddaughter the way she was not able to when Lorelai (Lauren Graham) was pregnant many years ago.

Rory and Emily share a close relationship. Although the younger had a stronger connection to Richard (Edward Herrmann) when he was alive since they were both bookworms, Emily has always been fond of her. Their dynamics changed after Richard died, as Rory and Lorelai became Emily's core support. Once Emily finds out that Logan's (Matt Czuchry) family does not like her granddaughter, she will not be able to keep her temper in check. The Huntzberger heir is the rumored father of Rory's baby, and Mitchum, Logan's father, has already tried to separate the couple in the past.

A showdown between Emily and Mitchum will be a spectacle any fan cannot afford to miss. She has been known for her acidic tongue and someone like the newspaper magnate will not intimidate her. Before she married Richard, Emily and her family were already loaded.

In a November interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bishop talked about her character's wish to have the kind of mother-daughter relationship Lorelai and Rory have. If Rory ends up with the short end of the stick in the baby situation with the Huntzbergers, Emily will not hesitate to defend her own.

"I don't know how the conversation evolved but, as far as her friendship with Rory and how close they were, Emily sort of says, 'I wasn't raised that way. I wasn't raised to be friends with my child. I was raised to be a mother to my child.' But it was kind of a yearning to have a close relationship with her daughter, but even that rant she goes on in the first episode of this go-around, about all my friends have children who adore them, who call them every day, who are close. So she's wanted to be close with Lorelai for a long time and as frustrating as its been for her, Lorelai's behavior, she also admires it," Bishop said.