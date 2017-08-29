'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Rory to Get Unexpected Support From Emily?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls There may be more to Rory and Lorelai's story in "Gilmore Girls"

Emily (Kelly Bishop) will definitely have something to say about the matter of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) pregnancy in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" revival on Netflix.

Fans of the series have so far been deprived of the knowledge on what will happen to Rory now that she is expecting a child. Netflix and the Palladinos have not yet given an update following their preliminary talks on the possible continuation of the four-part revival. However, even the stars of the show are convinced that Rory and Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) story ended with the younger's "famous last four words."

In a recent Yakima Herald-Republic article by an avid fan, the writer emphasized that the whole story needed closure. The finale was said to be a disappointment, considering it left a huge cliffhanger that might or might not be answered forever.

For one, viewers never got to see Lorelai's reaction to Rory's pregnancy news. Many are also looking forward to seeing how Emily will accept her granddaughter's condition. After being the Gilmore's golden girl for so long, Rory seems to have repeated Lorelai's situation. When her daughter got pregnant out of wedlock, Emily was devastated. She had such high hopes for Lorelai. When Rory grew up into a studious girl, Emily felt that she had a second chance at parenting. Rory was the daughter she lost and she was eager to help her in any way she could.

Another storyline that needs closure is Lorelai's relationship with Luke (Scott Patterson). After quite a long courtship period, they eventually tied the knot. Many fans want to know how their married life is going to be. Luke has always been Lorelai's exact opposite. It will be interesting to see how he will adjust to having a wife and a stepdaughter at the same time. There are even speculations that Lorelai will get pregnant. If this happens, the second part of the revival will have to show what kind of parent Luke is going to be.