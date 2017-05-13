Goldie Hawn on Son's Near Death Experience: 'I Asked God ... Heal My Son'

(Photo:Youtube/The Movie Times)Actress Goldie Hawn talks her new film "Snatched," May 2017.

Actress Goldie Hawn says she once asked God to heal her dying son and he answered her prayers.

In an interview with People magazine for its latest cover story, the 71-year-old Hawn revealed that when her son, Oliver Hudson, was just a day old, he nearly died due to complications from his birth. At that same time, Hawn was suffering from toxemia and recounted the moment she was first taken to see her newborn in the ICU.

Hawn said she asked God to use her to heal her son.

(Photo: Instagram/TheOliverHudson) Goldie Hawn holds her song Oliver Hudson

"Oh my God, was he beautiful. Eleven pounds of a hunk of love," Hawn told People. "I stood up and I just connected to the universe. I put my hand on him, and I asked God, I said, 'Come through me, use me to heal my son.'"

As she did that she noticed his heart rate increased.

"I don't think there's any question that prayer can work. I'm a very spiritual person," said Hawn. "I'm not a religious person, although I was raised Jewish and I like my tribe, but that was a beautiful thing. It was phenomenal. I just emptied myself. I don't know how to explain it."

She revealed that the hospital staff was supportive of her praying for her son and they encouraged her to continue.

Oliver is now a 40-year-old actor.

In a previous interview with Beliefnet, Hawn revealed that her mother was Jewish and her father was Presbyterian.

Hawn, the mother of three children: Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, also discussed her beliefs when she was a guest on the OWN series "Oprah's Master Class," where she talked about the first time Kate asked her about God.

"I said, 'Well, I think God is everywhere, really. To feel God is what's really important," she said. "You know that feeling just before you're going to laugh? That thing where you get all bubbled up? It's like a bubble of laughter, but it hasn't come out yet? That's what God feels like,'" she explained.

After a 15-year hiatus, Hawn is now making a triumphant return to the big screen in the upcoming movie "Snatched." During the years she wasn't acting she was lending her time to the Hawn Foundation, which is centered on helping children from all around the world overcome overwhelming tragedies.