Google Introduces Personalized News Feed for Android and iOS

Reuters/Regis Duvignau A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.

Google is looking to take over its own corner of the news feed from Facebook and Twitter, as the company introduces their new feed. The new Google App now delivers a stream of articles, videos and other content as customized from search history and topics that users want to follow.

The new feed is expected to take over as the information that Google Now used to present are now relegated to a tab called "updates," according to The Verge. Under the Google search bar, cards with items related to the user's interests are presented.

The way that Google choose the feed items tries to deviate from the way both Facebook and Twitter does it at this point. While the two social media giants present updates based on how recent they are, Google is working to give more priority to relevant items, regardless of age. This is a parallel to how their search engine works.

This move by Google could signal the end of Google Now, which has been fading into irrelevance since the coming of Google Assistant, and now, the Google Feed.

The new feature in the Google app is currently available for the Android and iOS for users in the United States as of this time, according to Neowin.

Users can unfollow any topics they don't want to see in their feed, similar to how Facebook does it, according to Tech Crunch. This could come in handy for users who want to exclude results from one of their spur-of-the moment Google searches.

The global rollout of the new Google feature is expected to continue in the next two weeks, as the company expects to bring the new feed to users worldwide by that time.

Users in the U.S., meanwhile, can check out the feature by installing the Google app from the Android Play Store or the Apple App Store.