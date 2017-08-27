Google Pixel 2 Release Date News: Report Confirms Snapdragon 836, Announcement on October 5th

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Sabrina Ellis, Director of Product Management at Google, speaks about the new Pixel phone during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016.

Recently, notable mobile reporter and leaker Evan Blass confirmed that the Google Pixel 2 will debut the next high-end System-on-Chip from Qualcomm once it gets announced on Oct. 5.

Previously, there have been varying reports on what processor will power the next generation of Pixel smartphones. It was initially reported by Fudzilla that Qualcomm was going to introduce their newest Snapdragon 836 SoC with Google's new line of phones.

However, a few weeks later, certification documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission were obtained and told a different story. The baseband version shown in leaked Pixel 2 screenshots were presumed to be suggesting that the upcoming device will still run with the currently available Snapdragon 835.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Now, Blass's report has vindicated the initial news about the Snapdragon 836. Blass is well-known for his accurate leaks, whether it be bits of information, reveal events or photo renders. So, Google Pixel fans are hoping to see another groundbreaking smartphone.

Notably, Google appears to be keeping the same strategies they did with the first lineup of Google Pixel smartphones. Technology fans can recall that the first Pixel smartphones were also utilized by Qualcomm to debut a newly-released chip — the Snapdragon 821 — at the time.

Google has also adapted the same announcement date as last year. On Oct. 4, 2016, the company unveiled a number of new hardware products including the Pixel and Pixel XL, the Google Home smart speaker, and Google Daydream VR headset.

If Blass got it right once more, the Pixel 2 smartphones are going to be announced almost exactly a year after its predecessors were introduced to the world.

On the other hand, Android Police has also shared a leaked render of the Pixel XL 2. Unlike new flagships, it does not sport a dual camera setup. However, its screen has been enhanced with almost bezel-less design on the sides. While there are still bezels on top and bottom side of the phone's front side, it is evidently thinner than the first generation of Pixel smartphones.

The report rated their confidence level on this leaked render with 8/10. The only reason Android Police cannot give it a 100 percent score is they are admittedly not certain whether the obtained photo represents the final design.