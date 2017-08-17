Google Play Security News: SonicSpy Malware Plagues Smartphones

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.

Another security threat was found lurking in a number of Google Play apps, and it is called SonicSpy.

Mobile security company Lookout recently shared that "over a thousand spyware apps" have been deployed by a controller who is reportedly situated in Iraq. The infected apps, which are part of the SonicSpy family, have been "aggressively deployed" as early as February of this year, and some have even found their way into Google Play.

According to Lookout, this SonicSpy malware is programmed to let an attacker immensely invade a target's device.

One of the applications identified to be an agent of SonicSpy is the messaging platform called Soniac, which has now been taken down. When installed, it actually performs like a normal messaging app. However, it can do more beyond the smartphone owner's knowledge.

Soniac was controlled by an organization called iraqwebservice. The spyware had the ability to secretly record audio, operate the camera and take pictures, initiate an outgoing call and send text messages to the owner's contact list. It was also used to deliver sensitive information to the attacker such as call logs and Wi-Fi information.

Following Lookout's report, Google has taken down a few of the spyware apps existing in its store. It is still unclear whether the company plans to take necessary actions for other identified spyware apps.

On the other hand, it was also discovered that two more infected applications were able to find a way into Google Play, namely Hulk Messenger and Troy Chat. However, it is uncertain if these were taken down by Google or was voluntarily removed by its server to avoid quick detection.

Android smartphone users who access sensitive information or financial mobile apps are now being warned against SonicSpy. "The actors behind this family have shown that they're capable of getting their spyware into the official app store and as it's actively being developed, and its build process is automated, it's likely that SonicSpy will surface again in the future," Lookout explained.