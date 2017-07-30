'Grand Theft Auto 6' Release Date News: Online Résumé Leak Disputed

Facebook/grandtheftautoV An online resume seemingly confirming 'Grand Theft Auto 6' has been disputed.

"Grand Theft Auto" fans recently went into a frenzy when an online résumé supposedly belonging to a stunt actor named Tim Neff listed a credit for motion capture work on a sixth installment. Unfortunately, there is no truth to the rumor.

The résumé appeared online and gave fans hope that Rockstar Games really was developing "Grand Theft Auto 6." The existence of the installment has been rumored for quite some time now, but the developer has yet to even hint at the game.

PCGamesN reached out to Neff regarding the résumé and he confirmed that it does not actually belong to him.

"That isn't my page, account or résumé," Neff said. "I don't even know that website. I worked on GTA 5 a long time ago and haven't done anything since. Sorry for the confusion. It seems I'm being trolled online really badly."

Many fans were undoubtedly disappointed to find out the truth, especially since a lot of people have been holding on to the hope that Rockstar Games will release "Grand Theft Auto 6" sometime soon. "Grand Theft Auto V" was released in 2013 and is still going strong.

Regardless, release date rumors continue to surround the game. As previously reported, speculations indicate that "Grand Theft Auto 6" could arrive sometime between 2020 and 2024.

A popular theory is that it could drop in 2021. The theory is mostly based on an Easter egg found in "Grand Theft Auto V" involving numbers on doors. On the other hand, Wedbush Security Analyst Michael Pachter believes that the sixth installment may be released in 2024 due to the work the game would entail. Reports state that "Grand Theft Auto 6" could utilize a virtual reality feature, which would definitely require time to develop.

As of now, "Grand Theft Auto 6" remains unconfirmed. Rockstar Games is currently working on "Red Dead Redemption 2," which is set to release in 2018.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.