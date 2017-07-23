'GTA 6' Release Date News: Title Could Arrive Anywhere Between 2020 to 2024

Facebook/grandtheftautoV Rockstar Games has yet to reveal any news about 'Grand Theft Auto 6.'

Fans have been anxiously waiting for news regarding "Grand Theft Auto 6," but Rockstar Games has yet to even announce any plans for the game. Speculations are rife, however, that its release date could land anywhere between 2020 to 2024.

Wedbush Security analyst Michael Pachter predicted that the next "Grand Theft Auto" title could come as late as 2024 because of the amount of work that will be needed to make the game. 2024 is certainly a long way away from now, and some reports believe that the date is unrealistic.

Other reports claim that a 2020 release date is more likely, given than "Grand Theft Auto V" arrived in 2013. It was previously reported that 2021 could be the sequel's date of release, if a certain theory posited by a YouTuber is to be believed. According to YouTube user Itz Frolickz, an Easter egg found in "Grand Theft Auto V" lends credence to the theory that 2021 could be the release date of the next title.

Release date speculations aside, everyone seems to agree that an incredible amount of work will be poured into "Grand Theft Auto 6," especially since games in the franchise become increasingly bigger with each passing title. There has also been talk of the next game being VR-ready. If this is true, then Rockstar Games will definitely need a lot of time to complete the game, along with a larger budget.

Some fans believe that the studio could already be working on "Grand Theft Auto 6," though they have yet to even confirm the game's existence or any plans to produce it. Rockstar Games may have its hands full right now with "Red Dead Redemption 2," especially after its release date was pushed back to spring 2018. It was initially scheduled to arrive in the fall of this year.

Since nothing can be known for sure at this point, fans will have to wait a little longer for any news concerning "Grand Theft Auto 6." Readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt for now.