Greg Laurie Comments on Possible Iran-North Korea Link and Biblical End Times Scenario

California evangelist Greg Laurie has commented on the fact that Pentagon officials revealed that Iran and North Korea may be sharing expertise on their missile programs days after he theorized that North Korea may end up aiding Iran in fulfilling End Times prophecy.

(Photo: Greg Laurie Facebook video screencap)Greg Laurie speaking in a Facebook video about the North Korean conflict on May 1, 2017.

Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California who holds revivals throughout the United States, posted a video on Facebook last Monday explaining that the rising tensions between North Korea and the United States could actually play a part in the Bible's End Times prophecy.

As previously reported by The Christian Post, Laurie explained that although there is no mention of a nation like North Korea in the Bible's End Times scenario, Iran is present in the scenario and could acquire weapons from North Korea.

"Here is what concerns me," Laurie said in the video. "We do not find the reigning superpower on the face of the Earth anywhere in the Last Days scenario. Other nations emerge. So where is America? I pray we are not out of the picture, because we have been in some kind of nuclear conflict."

On Friday, it was reported that the Pentagon found more evidence that Iran, a Shia Muslim nation, and the North Korean government have shared military expertise after Iran failed in an attempt to launch a Jask-2 cruise missile underwater for the first time last week. According to Fox News, experts have suspected that the two countries are sharing information on their rogue missile programs.

"The very first missiles we saw in Iran were simply copies of North Korean missiles," Jeffrey Lewis, a missile proliferation expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, told Fox News. "Over the years, we've seen photographs of North Korean and Iranian officials in each other's countries, and we've seen all kinds of common hardware."

After CP published an article explaining how the recent developments from the Pentagon came days after Laurie issued a prophetic warning in his Monday video, Laurie issued a short comment on Facebook Saturday in a post linking to the CP article.

"The Bible is always ahead of the curve," Laurie stated.

North Korea has reportedly issued a more severe threat to the United States. According to British news outlets, the Kim regime has published an op-ed through its state-run news agency proclaiming that the White House will be "reduced to ashes."

"The world will clearly witness how the crime-woven history of the U.S. imperialists will be over, how the despicable remaining days of the south Korean puppet forces will come to an end and how national reunification, the cherished desire of the Korean nation, will be achieved," the op-ed reportedly states.

On Thursday, Laurie and other prominent faith leaders were in attendance at the White House as the president not only signed a proclamation declaring Thursday as the National Day of Prayer but also signed an executive order to promote and protect religious freedom.

Laurie shared his experience at the White House in a Facebook video in which another prominent evangelist, Franklin Graham, tried to photobomb Laurie while he was filming his video.