'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Possible Reunion for 'Jalex'?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Alex and Jo will talk in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) will finally get to discuss their complicated relationship in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Recently, speculations that a "Jalex" reunion may be in the works surfaced after Luddington tweeted a GIF image of her character and Chambers' back when everything was still okay between them. She expressed her excitement on what was in store for the couple and hinted that good times were ahead for them after all the struggles they faced last installment.

Previously, Jo finally told Alex that she was married but has been running away from her abusive husband for the longest time.

Alex could not fathom why Jo lied to him about her past. He was hurt, knowing that she did not trust him enough to confide in him. Because of Jo's marriage, she could not accept Alex's proposal.

Before the reveal, Alex began doubting if Jo ever loved him. She had no explanation on why she kept on postponing giving her answer to him. "Jalex" fans were disappointed that Alex eventually took a step back to reflect on their relationship. They were hopeful, though, that he will come around and fight for her.

Jo certainly needs Alex's support in the new installment as spoilers indicate that her husband will continue to stalk her. Paul (Matthew Morrison) has been obsessed with Jo for a long time. They have been playing the hide-and-seek game for years, and there is no way he will let her go that easily.

Paul is dangerous and violent and may even try to hurt Alex. Jo knows this, hence she keeps on pushing Alex away from her, just to keep him safe. She does not want him to get involved in the messy court battle that will take place between her and Paul.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air this fall on ABC.