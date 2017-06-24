Han Solo Movie Plot Rumors: Ron Howard New Director, Will Storyline Change?

Ron Howard has been announced to take over the Han Solo movie. After the big commotion over the "Star Wars" spin-off, what does the new director have to say?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Alden Ehrenreich will be portraying a young Han Solo in an upcoming "Star Wars" film.

After being announced as the new director of the Han Solo movie, director Howard took the opportunity to talk about his latest project. At the Cannes Lions on Friday, he talked with Martin Sorrell, CEO and founder of the British advertising company WPP, about how it feels like to finally add his own touch to the "Star Wars" saga.

According to the director, the Han Solo movie is an opportunity that simply landed on him. He said he's exteremely grateful that he gets to "lend my voice" to the epic series. He even revealed that he is a massive "Star Wars" fan, "I've been around the Star Wars universe from the beginning."

As it turns out, George Lucas has told him about the series before it even began filming. The two directors previously worked together in a film called "American Graffiti" where he and Lucas talked about the story. Howard even remembers thinking that the story was a little crazy.

Aside from this, Howard also spoke about his latest project on social media. On Twitter, the director posted:" I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film."

Howard has been directing movies for a long time now and has been behind movies like "Willow" and the iconic "Apollo 13."

The Han Solo movie was previously in hot water after an incident about former directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Apparently, the two directors had a disagreement with other people involved in the production team. They had some "creative differences" and just had to be replaced. As of today, there is still no official news about changing the plot in general. Fans of the "Star Wars" series will have to wait for more news.

The still untitled Han Solo movie is scheduled to premiere on May 25, 2018.