Han Solo Spin-Off News: Woody Harrelson Says Film is in 'Very Capable Hands'; Actor Leaked Movie's Working Title?

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Woody Harrelson will play the young Han Solo's mentor.

Amid several bumps encountered during the making of the Han Solo spin-off movie, actor Woody Harrelson recently implied that everything else was working well in terms of the film's production. Meanwhile, on another occasion, the actor might have accidentally leaked the movie's working title.

Talking recently with Uproxx, Harrelson - who will play the "criminal" mentor of young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) - assured fans that the remaining parts of production will likely run smoothly despite some major changes made.

As fans already know, the producers of the movie made a rather drastic decision when they fired directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller just before principal photography wrapped up. They were replaced by Oscar winner Ron Howard, who is best known for helming "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code."

When asked about the Han Solo film, Harrelson said: "Oh, you can relax, man – because obviously the Force is with us." The actor also commented, "Ron is great. He's awesome. He's such a gentleman and so prepared."

Meanwhile, the actor also provided a bit of insight about the film's former directors as he said: "I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands."

Lord and Miller were reportedly detached from the film due to their creative differences with the people from Lucasfilm.

Harrelson also recently appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." At some point in the interview, Colbert showed Harrelson's social media post where he was wearing what seemed like an exclusive production crew shirt with a printed "SOLO" in the center.

Colbert assumed that it was the Han Solo movie's logo and that it could be representing the film's title that has yet to be announced by Disney and Lucasfilm. The actor then said: "Right now, that is the temporary name of the movie."

On the other hand, TMZ recently revealed set photos that showed some of the main characters on a set that looked like a space station. In one photo, Harrelson and Ehrenreich were seen with an actress wearing a white flowy dress that reports assumed to be Emilia Clarke.

The Han Solo spin-off movie is slated to be released in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.