'Hawaii Five-O' News: CBS Signs on Three New Cast Members to Replace Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park

New characters replace Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park in "Hawaii Five-0."

A cast shake-up had been the last thing people expected to happen just a few months way from "Hawaii Five-O" season 8. Both Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park abruptly exited the cast lineup after failing to reach an agreement with CBS. Although the loss will surely be felt by avid fans of the series, the network is steadily moving forward as reports indicate that it has signed on three new characters to hopefully replace the gap left by Kim and Park.

According to Deadline, Ian Anthony Dale, who plays as Adam Noshimuri, has been promoted to series regular. CBS also signed on Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale into "Hawaii Five-O." Dale's character is set to be recruited by Alex O'Loughlin's McGarrett and he will become the trusted friend and resource of the team. Given this, it seems that he will be replacing Kim's part. Rath will play Tani Rey, who will also be recruited by McGarrett. Lastly, Koale will portray Junior Reigns, who will ask McGarrett to join the team.

There was a lot of uproar following the sudden exit of Kim and Park, and many criticized the show's lack of diversity. CBS responded to the critics by releasing a statement, which revealed that the network attempted to keep both by offering them significant salary increases. Furthermore, the statement also reads that the network is extremely easy to talk to when it comes to negotiations, however, both actors chose not to extend the contract.

Fans are aware that Kim has broken his silence about it, taking to social media to explain his side of the story. On the other hand, Park has yet to release any comment on the events. Regardless, CBS' series will continue as planned, this time with blatant diversity. "Hawaii Five-O" is set to return on Sept. 29.